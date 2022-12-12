JANET JACKSON IS COMING!

Janet Jackson recently revealed that she will be dropping new music and will be touring with Ludacris in 2023.

Janet shared, “I have a big announcement to make. I’m going back on tour. And yes, we will be together again very, very soon.”

She continued, “Yes, there will be new music. I know all of you ask, ‘where’s the new music? Where?'”

She added, “I miss you guys so much, I cannot wait to see you. You have no idea. I am so excited.”

Janet Jackson and Ludacris’s new tour, Together Again, will kick off in April.

Which classic songs from Janet Jackson would you want her to perform for this new tour?

(Essence)