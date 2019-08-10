Janet Jackson Is Headlining the National R&B Throwback Tour of Your Teenage Dreams

If your thinking about traveling abroad, then this November could prove to be the perfect time as Janet Jackson is set to headline the throwback concert of a lifetime. The “Rhythm Nation” singer will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the chart-topping album and headline an amazing 90s and early 2000s tour. Joining her on stage for the five-city tour are The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Keri Hilson, Sisqo, and J-Kwon, with host Fatman Scoop. The tour kicks off November 8th in Perth, Australia then travels to Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane before wrapping in Sydney, Australia on November 16. Would you go overseas to see a once-in-a-lifetime concert?