Janet Jackson is taking "Control" of your turntable with new vinyl release

A&M/UMe

A&M/UMe Newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Janet Jackson is giving fans another way to listen to her breakthrough album.

On June 7, you'll be able to buy her 1986 classic Control on vinyl, in your choice of either black or translucent red. It marks the first time that the album has been available on vinyl since its initial release. Fans attending Janet's upcoming Las Vegas show, Metamorphosis, will get the first crack at purchasing the disc at the merch store that will open at the Park Theater at Park MGM. You can also pre-order a copy online.

Control, Janet's third album, marked the first of the star's many collaborations with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. It featured five hit singles -- "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," "Control," "When I Think of You” and "Let's Wait Awhile" -- and was her first #1 album on the pop chart. To date, it's sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Janet's Metamorphosis residency will kick off May 17 and will include 15 performances through an August 10 show. As previously reported, Janet also will headline the U.K. 's Glastonbury Festival and the Montreal Jazz Festival this summer.

