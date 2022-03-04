Janet Jackson, Isley Brothers among artists set to perform at 2022 ESSENCE Fest this summer

Leon Neal/Getty Images

ESSENCE has revealed the lineup for its 27th Essence Festival of Culture this year, and Janet Jackson and The Isley Brothers are among the many stars slated to perform at this year’s event, which after being held virtually the last two years will take place live and in person from June 30 to July 3 in New Orleans.

“This is Not a Drill ESSENCE FEST has returned to NOLA with an All-Star lineup that literally can’t be touched!” ESSENCE wrote in an Instagram announcement.

In addition to Janet and The Isleys, ESSENCE has lined up a variety other big names to help celebrate the theme for this year’s fest, “It’s the Black Joy for Me,” including Nicki Minaj, New Edition, The Roots and Friends, Jazmine Sullivan and comic Kevin Hart.

Over the course of four days, festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy good food and free daytime experiences, take advantage of career advancement workshops and, of course, witness many musical performances.

“As the nation’s largest festival by per day attendance, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture is a staple that celebrates community and empowers equity,” says ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga. “We are excited to welcome the family back live to New Orleans and thrilled to connect with more of our diasporic family through new digital experiences.”

Additional talent and experiences will be announced soon. Tickets for the festival are on sale now at EssenceFestival.com.

