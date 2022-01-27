Janet Jackson Opens Up About A ‘Secret Baby’ With James Debarge In The 1980s

In Janet Jackson’s upcoming documentary she addresses the rumor about her having a baby with James DeBarge in the ‘80s.

Jackson says she could never have a secret baby and keep it away from James, “that would not be right,” says the singer. She admits to putting on weight after taking birth control pills.

“A lot of the kids thought I was pregnant ‘cause I had gained weight and was taking birth control pills,” Janet explained.

Janet and James Debarge eloped in 1984 when she was 18-years-old, the marriage was annulled due to his frequent drug use. She describes DeBarge as “a sweet guy.”

Janet’s documentary airs on Friday (January 28) on Lifetime and A&E. Have you believed Janet had a secret love child all this time?