Janet Jackson Opens Up About Her Son, Her Dad And Her Brother

In a rare interview, Janet Jackson opens up about her childhood, Michael Jackson and her father Joe.

On Michael: She shared a story about being with a late-teen Michael who would buy barbecue dinners and drive around looking for homeless people to give the dinners to.

On her childhood: She admits to being deprived a childhood and recalls wanting to take gymnastics classes but she was too busy working.

She recalls telling her father, Joe, that she wanted to step away from music and study business law and he said, God had a different path for me.

She said her 2 1/2 year old son will be free to choose his own path.

She admits that she struggled with the tabloid headlines after announcing her divorce but that therapy was helpful.

When your favorite artist does an interview, do you want them to address the rumors about them or do you want to hear fun things about them like their favorite TV show, favorite food, etc?

Read more here!