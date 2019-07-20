Janet Jackson Reissuing Albums on Vinyl

Janet Jackson is reissuing her classic albums on vinyl. Last month, Janet reissued “Control” last month and because of the success of that venture, she’s decided to release a couple more of her albums. She plans to reissue “Control: The Remixes,” “Rhythm Nation 1814,” “janet,” “Velvet Rope,” and “All For You.” All of the vinyl reissues will be released on July 26, around the same time Janet starts the second wave of her Las Vegas residency. Do you like to hear music in digital form or on vinyl? Do you still have a record collection you listen to often?