Janet Jackson thanks fans in emotional message, "I was crying"

David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM

Janet Jackson is feeling the love.

Over the weekend, the 54-year-old songstress took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message with fans.

Appearing from the neck up with a black face covering and black hat, Janet began, “I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry.”

“I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me. I’m so thankful for Him being in my life. And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life. You’re so special to me,” she said before revealing why she was feeling so emotional.

“And I want to thank all of you for making Control number one once again after 35 years,” she shared. “I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you.”

Control was Janet’s third studio album, of which she released on February 4, 1986.

The entertainer’s heartfelt message comes just days after Justin Timberlake issued an apology in regards to the so-called “nipplegate” controversy that resulted from Justin’s halftime performance with her at Super Bowl 38.

Janet has yet to publicly acknowledge the apology.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.