Janet Jackson, The O’Jays among artists performing at 2022 Cincinnati Music Festival

After being canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic, the Cincinnati Music Festival is returning July 21-23 with a lineup that includes Janet Jackson and The O’Jays.

Janet will headline the festival’s final night, and she’ll be preceded by The O’Jays, Tank, After 7, and saxophonist Kirk Whalum. Former Gap Band lead singer Charlie Wilson will be the headliner on Friday, July 22, while that bill also features Anthony Hamilton, Tony! Toni! Tone! and guitarist Jonathan Butler. BJ The Chicago Kid will open the festival on Thursday, July 21.

Tickets are now on sale on the festival website.

Jackson is enjoying a resurgence in her music sales and streams following the January 28 premiere her self-titled documentary on A&E and Lifetime. on January 28. As previously reported, her streams skyrocketed by 109 percent after the four-part documentary debuted.

According to Nielsen, 2.8 million people tuned in to watch part one of the documentary, and it amassed an additional 1.2 million views via digital download or on-demand. Parts two through four were seen by 4.3 million, 3.7 million and 3.8 million people,respectively, when they aired for the first time.

