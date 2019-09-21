Janet Jackson’s Iconic ‘Rhythm Nation’ Album Turns 30

It’s been 30 years since Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation ruled the airwaves and charts, but the album still stands the test of time. With seven singles from the album propelling into the Billboard Hot 100 top five, Rhythm Nation holds the crown for the most commercially successful album in history. “Miss You Much,” “Escapade,” “Alright” and “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” still make us break into a Jackson-inspired dance. The Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis produced album sold over 20 million copies and fueled a record-setting world tour along with a 30-minute Rhythm Nation video. What was your favorite song on Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation? Does Janet Jackson get the accolades she deserves?