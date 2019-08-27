Janet Jackson's 'Metamorphosis' residency grosses $13 million

Solaiman FazelSo far, Janet Jackson’s Las Vegas residency has been brief, yet mighty.

According to Billboard’s Boxscore, Ms. Jackson's 18-date Metamorphosis residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM hotel grossed $13 million and sold 76,813 tickets. The second and final leg of shows, which ran from July 24 to August 17, generated $8.9 million of that total.

Those figures mean Janet's show was averaging $722,000 per night, which puts her pacing ahead some of the biggest Vegas performers of the decade.

For example, back in 2011, Celine Dion's opening pace was $704,000. Britney Spears’ was $679,000 in 2013 and The Backstreet Boys’ was $593,000 in 2017.

Metamorphosis featured nearly every Janet Jackson hit you could want, from "That's the Way Love Goes," "Got 'til It's Gone" and "All for You" to "Nasty," "If," "Control" and "The Pleasure Principle."

Next up, Janet plays a string of fall dates in Australia, from November 8 to 17, and Hawaii on November 20 and 21.

