Janis Ian celebrating Grammy nod with merch and memorabilia sale

Janis Ian recently earned her 10th Grammy nomination, and she’s in the mood to celebrate. The singer announced she’s holding a massive merchandise and memorabilia sale in honor of her latest album, The Light at the End of the Line, earning a nomination for Best Folk Album.

The sale runs through December 20, and one of the things fans can get their hands on is a remastered version of her 1975 Grammy-winning album, Between the Lines. There’s also a signed vinyl edition of The Light at the End of the Line.

Other items available during the sale include a variety of music in all forms as well as signed and unsigned items, including laminates, VIP passes, test pressings and promotional singles, plus clothing, books, videos/DVDs, sheet music, bumper stickers and more.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Janis Ian Archives Fund at Berea College, with the archives set to open in late 2023.

