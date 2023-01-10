Janis Ian to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Folk Music Awards

Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images)

Janis Ian is set to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at next month’s International Folk Music Awards.

The event will take place February 1 at the opening night of the Folk Alliance International’s annual conference in Kansas City, Missouri, and will be broadcast live online.

The Elaine Weissman Lifetime Achievement Awards are handed out each year “to honor the cultural impact of legendary folk music figures,” one Living, one Legacy and one Business/Academic.

This year’s other honorees include John Prine’s Oh Boy Records, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, and the late singer/songwriter and activist Josh White.

