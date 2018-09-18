SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has officially revealed the identity of the company’s first moon tourist aboard the Big Falcon Rocket, (BFR).

In a live-stream last night, Musk says Yusaku Maezawa will travel around the moon on the Big Falcon Rocket in the year 2023.

As part of his #dearMoon project, Maezawa said he wants to go to the moon to contribute to world peace and will be inviting 6 to 8 artists to go with him on his four to five-day journey to the moon.

JUST IN: Elon Musk announces that Yusaku Maezawa will be the first private tourist to take a trip around the moon https://t.co/sCNL3OpMuo pic.twitter.com/56kMFr1z97 — Bloomberg (@business) September 18, 2018

The 42-year-old founded Japan’s largest online fashion mall, Zozo, and has a net worth of about $3 billion.

Musk said SpaceX didn’t choose Maezawa, but rather, Maezawa chose SpaceX.

The post Japanese Billionaire to Be First “Private Passenger” on Moon Mission appeared first on 850 WFTL.