Japan’s Super Nintendo World Is Opening March 18th

It’s finally happening— Japan’s Super Nintendo World is opening. The amusement park was supposed to open in 2020 but was halted due to COVID. It was then expected to open in February. Now, March 18th is the big day. In a statement on the website, the company states, “Super Nintendo World will make its debut as the first multi-level land at Universal Studios Japan where Peach’s Castle and Bowser’s Castle tower over the area.” They add that there will be both Mario Kart and Yoshi-themed rides, restaurants, shops, and various other experiences. What is the best theme park you’ve ever visited?