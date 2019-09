After Jason Bateman won an Emmy for directing an episode of “Ozark” he now is in talks to direct, star in the upcoming “Clue” movie from Fox/Disney. Bateman will also work to develop the script to the film with Ryan Reynolds as the star. It would seem Bateman is in high demand for his directing prowess, besides “Ozark” Bateman will also be directing the first two episodes of the HBO series “The Outsiders.” Have you watched “Ozark” on Netflix? Are you excited about the upcoming “Clue” movie?