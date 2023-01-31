Jason Bateman Starts New Project

Actor Jason Bateman is teaming up with filmmaker JJ Abrams to direct a new movie called, “The Pinkerton.”
The film reportedly has elements of the supernatural, Western, and drama.
There’s no release date yet.
The Pinkerton Agency was a security and detective firm founded by Scotsman Allan Pinkerton in the 1850s.
Does a supernatural Western appeal to you? Does it become more appealing with Jason Bateman involved? Why?
