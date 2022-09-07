Jason Mamoa Shaves His Head!

Say it isn’t so! Jason Momoa has shaved off his signature locks to bring awareness to a good cause. A move to save the oceans and life in those waters. In a video he posted to Instagram, Jason says, “Hand me those braids,” he says as someone off camera, and jokes, “I’ve never felt the wind right there.” He continued, “I’m tired of these plastic bottles, we’ve got to stop, plastic forks. All that (stuff) just goes into our land, goes into our ocean… “Here’s to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha, “Be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it.” We haven’t seen the final result., but what do you think of a shaved Jason?