Jason Momoa Is Our Host For “Shark Week” This Year!

The master of ceremonies for Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week programming block will be hosted by Jason Momoa.

Momoa will lead viewers through the week’s programming, which will feature “jaw-dropping events, epic journeys, first-time revelations, and groundbreaking scientific findings,” according to the network, as the event celebrates its 35th anniversary this July.

The network is getting ready to premiere shark footage from fresh and frequently visited locations shot by Discovery’s science and research field teams as Momoa takes the lead for the week.

Momoa said in a statement, “As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey.”

He continued, “This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It’s a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman – it began several generations before me.”

