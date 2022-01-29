Jason Momoa Joins “F10”, The Next “Fast And The Furious” Movie!

Jason Momoa has joined the cast of Fast And The Furious and is ready to be a part of ‘F10’.

Justin Lin will be directing F10, and Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Michelle Rodriguez are set to return for the newest installment.

F10 is projected to come out May 19, 2023, and will have Jason Momoa as part of the cast.

There has been no news as far as what the plot will contain and what role Jason will play in the film, but more will be revealed.

Are you excited about Jason Momoa joining ‘F10’?