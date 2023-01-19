Jason Momoa Launching Vodka

Jason Momoa is getting into the vodka business!

The “Aquaman” star will launch Meili Vodka, pronounced ‘may-lee.’

The drink will debut in April at the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America industry event with Momoa acting as a keynote speaker.

“It’s an incredible honour to address my new friends and colleagues in the wine and spirits industry as the chosen keynote speaker,” Momoa said in a statement. “I’m not only proud, but extremely excited to celebrate the launch of Meili Vodka – our new sustainable brand of craft spirits.”

Would you try Jason Momoa’s vodka? What other types of alcohol should he consider creating?