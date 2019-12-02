Jason Momoa Named One of GQ’s Men of the Year

Jason Momoa took to Instagram to share his gratitude for being named one of GQ’s Men of the Year.

He wrote, when I was told I was going to be one of the men of the year I was shocked…hopefully it’s because I’m busting my a** trying to stop single use plastics and kicking up dust trying to stop a telescope getting built on our sacred mountain in Hawaii.

Momoa will grace the cover of Australia’s GQ.

He was not on hand to accept his award because he was celebrating Thanksgiving with his family.

