Jason Momoa Shaves Off His Beard!! But Whhhhhhhhhhhhy!?!

“Aquaman” star and “Game of Thrones” alum Jason Momoa has shaved off his beard and fans are freaking out.

Jason let go of the facial fur in a YouTube video while filming in the middle of the desert for all his fans to see, but all of it was for a good cause.

After he shaved off the beard he posted a clean-shaven message on Instagram to promote a new line of 100% recyclable canned water with the message that “it’s time to make a change.”

