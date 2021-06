Jason Momoa is back on set as “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” has officially started filming. A recent Insta post from James Wan shows what looks like an ice cave, with the caption, “Day One. #aquaman2”. The location of where they are filming the new movie is unknown but definitely looks cold. Jason Momoa is returning as Arthur Curry “Aquaman”, and Amber Heard is coming back as “Mera”. Are you excited for the new Aquaman movie?