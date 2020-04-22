Jason Mraz celebrates recycling in Earth Day-friendly new video for "Look for the Good"

In honor of today's 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Jason Mraz has released a new music video that celebrates the joys of recycling.

The clip is for "Look for the Good," the title track of Jason's upcoming album. In the playful clip, shot entirely on iPhones, Jason finds a magic mirror on the ground, and when he looks through it, he sees himself performing various tasks at a recycling plant -- specifically, CASS Recycling in Oakland, California.

The company is considered to be an essential business, and so remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic. CASS recycles metal into chemical and chlorine-free aluminum products, and says its goal is to promote "a culture that values and fosters a sustainable approach to utilizing natural resources."

Scenes of Jason working and dancing around at the plant are intercut with footage of him in a forest, as he sings the upbeat, reggae-flavored tune about finding the silver lining in people and situations.

Look for the Good the album will be out June 19.

Meanwhile, Jason is taking part in an Earth Day live stream right now at EarthDayLive2020.org.

