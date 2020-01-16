Jason Mraz honored with "Music for Life" award at NAMM Show

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessJason Mraz has picked up yet another award.

The Grammy-winning singer was presented with the "Music for Life" award by the National Association of Music Merchants, or NAMM, Thursday morning at the organization's annual Show. It's NAMM's highest honor, given to Jason to recognize his musical accomplishments, as well as his efforts to bring the arts to young people through his own Jason Mraz Foundation, as well as other organizations nationwide.

"I was fortunate to have music education in my public school and that's why I advocate so hard for it," Jason said on Thursday. "Knowing how much shaped my life and gave me so many opportunities, I knew my career would include giving back."

Jason's latest project along those lines will take place next month in his adopted hometown of San Diego. He's put some of his songs together into what he describes a "musical adventure" called SHINE.

SHINE will be performed by kids from San Diego-based arts education non-profit groups on February 15 and 16. Tickets are available via JasonMraz.com.



In addition to arts education, Jason also supports other causes that are close to his heart. Next week, he'll perform at Homeward Bound, a concert in L.A. that will benefit PATH, an organization that helps the homeless. Also on the bill are American Idol alums Maddie Poppe, Phillip Phillips and Alejandro Aranda, as well as Ingrid Michaelson, Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, and the surviving two members of the legendary rock band The Doors.

