Jason Mraz signs new three-album deal; 'Look for the Good' due this summer

Jen RosensteinDuring this time of uncertainty, the world needs the uplifting kind of music that Jason Mraz loves to make.

The "I'm Yours" star has just signed a new three-album deal with BMG, and the first release under that deal, called Look for the Good, will be out this summer. The title track is available for pre-save now; it's coming out April 17.

If you want a Jason Mraz fix before then, he'll be hosing a YouTube event called La La La Livestream from his home and farm in San Diego, California, every week on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. You can access it via Youtube.com/jasonmraz.

In a statement, Jason says he and BMG plan to "bring positive vibes to these extraordinary times.”

