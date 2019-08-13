Jason Mraz to help protect music creators’ rights as Recording Academy’s District Advocate Ambassador

ABC/Randy HolmesJason Mraz has teamed up with the Recording Academy for a brand new role advocating for music creators’ rights.

The Grammy-winning singer has been named the first-ever District Advocate Ambassador. As part of the role, he will work to encourage other Recording Academy members and music supporters to take part in the Academy’s 6th annual District Advocate Day, taking place on October 2.

Each year, the event brings musicians together with members of Congress across the country to discuss issues important to the music community. Recording Academy members can register now to participate, while fans and other supporters can sign up and participate online.

"As the people who write and record the nation’s soundtrack, we have a responsibility to unite in support of one another and ensure that music as a career, and an art form, is protected for the next generation of creators," Jason says in a statement.

Among the main goals of the event, Jason says, is to "resolve some...outstanding issues to ensure proper compensation and protections for all music creators."

Jason will kick off a fall tour with his pals Raining Jane on October 23 in Modesto, CA, in continuing support of his current album, Know.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.