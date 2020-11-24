Jaws Has His Final Home

The new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has completed the installation of an exhibit viewers can really sink their teeth into: the only surviving full-scale shark model from Steven Spielberg’s 1975 summer blockbuster “Jaws.” The 25-foot long, 1208-pound model is suspended 30 feet above the third floor of the building and represents the largest object in the museum’s collection to date. The Academy Museum said in a statement that the week-long installation of the 25-foot shark was completed on Nov. 20. The model is the fourth, final and only surviving version of the shark derived from the original “Jaws” mold, …The original mechanical shark was rumored to be named Bruce by director Spielberg, appropriately, after his lawyer. The name has stuck for 45 years.