Jay Leno – Stuntman?

JAY LENO is living life to the fullest in his classic denim shirt. He recently surprised his friends on a flight along the California coast. Jay popped out of the nose of the plane while flying at 147 miles per hour.

He gave the pilot a thumbs up and pretended to claw at the hood before lowering himself back inside.

Jay said, quote, “The nose opens from the inside, so I climbed out . . . in the air, They didn’t know the front of the plane opens, so I went up to the front and then climbed up on the windshield . . . just being stupid.”

(People)