Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp release instrumental cover of The Beach Boys’ “Caroline, No”

Jeff Beck has released a new instrumental version of the 1966 Beach Boys gem “Caroline, No” as the latest advance track from 18, his upcoming collaborative album with actor/rocker Johnny Depp, which is due out digitally and on CD July 15.

The track is available now via digital formats, while a companion music video featuring footage of Beck playing the song live in concert has debuted on his official YouTube channel.

“Caroline, No” was the final song that appeared on The Beach Boys’ lauded 1966 album, Pet Sounds.

“That entire album was great support for me in horrible times,” Beck notes. “I’d left the Yardbirds and regretted it because I had nothing. I was back living with my mum and dad. I thought, right, I’m not going sit around doing nothing. So, I bought a stereo and Pet Sounds, and I was just riveted to the spot. I remember it was a great big cure from losing the Yardbirds, having Jimi Hendrix stomp all over things, and losing my girlfriend. All that happened in what seemed like the same day.”

“Caroline, No” is the fourth track released in advance from 18 following a cover of John Lennon‘s “Isolation,” the Depp original “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr” and a rendition of The Velvet Underground‘s “Venus in Furs.”

As previously reported, 18, which can be preordered now, is a 13-track collection that features two songs written by Depp alongside 11 covers, including tunes by The Miracles, Marvin Gaye, The Everly Brothers and the aforementioned Lennon, Beach Boys and Velvet Underground.

Beck is currently on tour in Europe, and Depp has been joining him as a special guest at each stop of the trek.

Here’s the full 18 track list:

“Midnight Walker” (Davy Spillane cover)

“Death and Resurrection Show” (Killing Joke cover)

“Time” (Dennis Wilson cover)

“Sad Motherf***in’ Parade” (Johnny Depp original)

“Don’t Talk (Put Your Head on My Shoulder)” (Beach Boys cover)

“This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr” (Johnny Depp original)

“Caroline, No” (Beach Boys cover)

“Ooo Baby Baby” (The Miracles cover)

“What’s Going On” (Marvin Gaye cover)

“Venus in Furs” (The Velvet Underground cover)

“Let It Be Me” (The Everly Brothers cover)

“Stars” (Janis Ian cover)

“Isolation” (John Lennon cover)*

* = on digital and CD version only.

