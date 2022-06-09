Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp to release collaborative album, 18, in July; listen to Depp-penned lead single

Rhino

During a concert last week in Gateshead, U.K., Jeff Beck announced that he and actor/musician Johnny Depp would be releasing a collaborative album in July, and now official details of the project have been unveiled.

The album, titled 18, will be released on July 15 on CD and digital formats, while a 180-gram vinyl version will arrive September 30. The 13-track collection, which can be pre-ordered now, features two Depp originals and 11 covers, including songs by The Beach Boys, The Miracles, Marvin Gaye, The Velvet Underground and The Everly Brothers.

Beck and Depp performed several songs from 18 during Jeff’s recent U.K. tour, which featured guest appearances by Johnny at nearly every stop.

Beck and Depp began working on 18 in 2019 after becoming friends a few years earlier. Fans got a first taste of the collaboration in 2020 when the duo released a cover of John Lennon‘s “Isolation,” which also is included on the CD and digital versions of the album.

“When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity,” Beck says. “We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”

One of the Depp originals, “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr,” has been released as an advance digital single, while a companion music video has debuted at Jeff’s official YouTube channel.

Beck says he “was blown away by” the song when Johnny asked him to play guitar on the track.

Meanwhile, Depp, who has played with the supergroup The Hollywood Vampires alongside Alice Cooper and Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry for the last decade, says, “It’s an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats.”

Here’s the full 18 track list:

“Midnight Walker” (Davy Spillane cover)

“Death and Resurrection Show” (Killing Joke cover)

“Time” (Dennis Wilson cover)

“Sad Motherf***in’ Parade” (Johnny Depp original)

“Don’t Talk (Put Your Head on My Shoulder)” (Beach Boys cover)

“This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr” (Johnny Depp original)

“Caroline, No” (Beach Boys cover)

“Ooo Baby Baby” (The Miracles cover)

“What’s Going On” (Marvin Gaye cover)

“Venus in Furs” (The Velvet Underground cover)

“Let It Be Me” (The Everly Brothers cover)

“Stars” (Janis Ian cover)

“Isolation” (John Lennon cover)*



* = on digital and CD version only.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.