Jeff Beck announces fall headlining tour to follow September dates with ZZ Top

Venla Shalin/Redferns

Jeff Beck recently lined up six concerts in the southern U.S. that will feature him supporting ZZ Top, and now the British guitar legend has announced a full North American headlining tour that will immediately follow those dates.

The newly added shows run from an October 1 concert in Atlanta through a November 12 performance in Reno, Nevada. The outing features over 20 dates and includes a pair of two-night engagements — October 7-8 in Port Chester, New York, and October 14-15 in Huntington, New York.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 19, while presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, August 16, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com (password: beck18).

Beck’s upcoming shows are in support of his new collaborative album with actor/rocker Johnny Depp, 18, which was released last month on CD and digital formats. A 180-gram black-vinyl version of the album will follow on September 30.

The 13-track collection features two Depp originals alongside an eclectic selection of covers, including songs by The Beach Boys, late Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson, The Miracles, Marvin Gaye, The Velvet Underground and The Everly Brothers.

“We were going to call the album ‘Kitchen Sink’ because we threw everything in it,” Beck explains about 18. “The only game plan we had was to play songs we like and see where they took us.”

Jeff will be accompanied on tour by bassist Rhonda Smith, drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Robert Stevenson.

Beck’s series of six dates opening for ZZ Top runs from a September 23 show in Del Valle, Texas, through a September 30 concert in Orange Beach, Alabama. Heart‘s Ann Wilson will be performing at the first three dates.

