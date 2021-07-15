Jeff LaBar, Cinderella guitarist, dies at 58

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Jeff LaBar, lead guitarist for the hair-metal band Cinderella, has died. He was 58.

His son, Sebastian, confirmed his father’s death on Instagram and shared a slew of family photos in the emotional tribute.

“So i just got the call… @jefflabar , my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today,” he wrote Wednesday. “I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop!”

Sebastian added, “If you could, please share pictures or video of all the fun times we all had with my dad. It would be greatly appreciated.”

Gaile LaBar-Bernhardt, LaBar’s ex wife, said in a separate statement to TMZ that LaBar was found deceased in his Nashville home. A cause of death has not been revealed.

According to LaBar-Bernhardt, she went to check on her ex-husband after no one heard from him in a few days.

LaBar’s Cinderella band mates — frontman Tom Keifer, bassist Eric Brittingham and drummer Fred Coury — issued joint statement paying homage to him.

“Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff,” the musicians say. “The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared. Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts. It’s unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us. We’re sending his wife Debinique, his son Sebastian, family, and friends our deepest condolences.”

LaBar had served as Cinderella’s guitarist since 1985, replacing Michael Schermick, and assisted with their hits “Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone),” “Somebody Save Me,” “Nobody’s Fool” and many others.

LaBar also toured with fellow rockers such as Bon Jovi, Poison, Quiet Riot and Skid Row. He also served as guitarist for Naked Beggars.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.