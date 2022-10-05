Jefferson Airplane to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame next week

Jefferson Airplane, circa 1970; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Influential San Francisco psychedelic band Jefferson Airplane will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

The star ceremony will take place October 13 at 11:30 a.m. PT and will be streamed live at WalkofFame.com.

The three surviving members of the band’s Surrealistic Pillow lineup — singer Grace Slick, guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady — will be on hand to accept the honor. Doors drummer John Densmore and Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart will be guest speakers at the event.

The plaque, which will be the 2,737th star dedicated on the Walk of Fame, will be located at 6752 Hollywood Blvd.

“This ceremony will bring many great memories to those with a love for music of the ’60s and ’70s,” says Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. “We are proud to add this iconic psychedelic rock band to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Formed in 1965, Jefferson Airplane had its biggest success with its second album, 1967’s Surrealistic Pillow, which featured the classic Slick-sung hits “White Rabbit” and “Somebody to Love.” The band was at the center of the counterculture movement through the late 1960s and early ’70s, and famously played at historic festivals Monterey Pop, Woodstock and Altamont.

After the band broke up, Slick played with Airplane co-founders Marty Balin and Paul Kantner in the spinoff group Jefferson Starship. Kaukonen and Casady, meanwhile, formed the psychedelic folk-blues outfit Hot Tuna; they continue to tour and record with that band.

The Airplane reformed in 1989 for a reunion tour and album.

In 1996, Jefferson Airplane was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

