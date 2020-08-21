Jefferson Starship taking part in livestream event today coinciding with release of new EP

Courtesy of Jefferson Starship

Jefferson Starship‘s Mother of the Sun EP, the band’s first collection of new recordings in 12 years, got its release today.

To celebrate the seven-track set’s arrival, the veteran rockers will take part in a Q&A session and deliver an acoustic performance that will be streamed live today at 7 p.m. ET at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s official website and Facebook page, and on the group’s YouTube channel.

The interview will be conducted by the Rock Hall’s vice president of education, Jason Hanley, and will feature the band members chatting about Mother of the Sun, the group’s long career and more.

The performance will include a rendition of the new Jefferson Starship single “It’s About Time,” which features lyrics penned by legendary former band member Grace Slick, as well as Jefferson Airplane classics such as “Embryonic Journey,” “White Rabbit” and “Somebody to Love.”

Also during the event, Jefferson Starship will debut an official video for one of its other new tunes, “What Are We Waiting For?“

As previously reported, in addition to the new material featured on Mother of the Sun, the EP includes “Don’t Be Sad Anymore,” a song co-written by the late Jefferson Starship singer Marty Balin and the group’s current keyboardist Chris Smith that appeared on a 2010 Balin solo album, and a new live rendition of “Embryonic Journey.” In addition, former Jefferson Starship bassist Pete Sears contributed to three tracks on the record.

The EP is dedicated to late Jefferson Starship co-founder and band leader Paul Kantner, who died in 2016.

Here’s the full Mother of the Sun track list:

“It’s About Time”

“What Are We Waiting For?”

“Setting Sun”

“Runaway Again”

“Embryonic Journey”

“Don’t Be Sad Anymore”

“What Are We Waiting For?” (Extended Version)

By Matt Friedlander

