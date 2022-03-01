Jeni’s ‘controversial’ Everything Bagel Ice Cream flavor returns on March 21.
It’s definitely something you either super love or simply can’t even fathom.
The ice cream features cream cheese ice cream with a sesame, poppy seed, onion and garlic streusel for a sweet ice cream experience.
What is your favorite ice cream flavor of all-time
Beth
By Beth |
Jeni’s Announces Return of Everything Bagel Ice Cream on March 21, 2022
Jeni’s ‘controversial’ Everything Bagel Ice Cream flavor returns on March 21.