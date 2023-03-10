Jenna Ortega In Talks To Star In ‘Beetlejuice 2’

Jenna Ortega, who stars in Wednesday, is in talks to also star in the sequel to the classic movie Beetlejuice.

Reportedly, Tim Burton and Michael Keaton are also in talks to be involved in Beetlejuice 2 as well.

Production is slated to begin in June, and Ortega is supposedly finalizing her negotiations to play Lydia, who was played by Winona Ryder in the original film.

There is no projected release date for this sequel, but Beetlejuice 2 is in the early stages of development.

Who else would you like to see act in this sequel? Are there any classic actors you would like to see return to this sequel?