Jennie Garth Claps Back at Fans Upset Over Her Not Posting a Luke Perry Tribute

Jennie Garth is being blasted by fans for not posting a tribute to her former Beverly Hills 90210 co-star and friend, Luke Perry, who died from a stroke last week.

Instead, Garth’s first post since his death was a photo of her three daughters and International Women’s Day. “These women” Garth captioned, posting a photo of her daughters Luca, 21, Lola, 16, and Fiona, 12 all smiling.

After several negative comments, Garth posted, “Hi everyone… I chose to post a pic of my girls today. Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women. It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything,” she wrote in the comments section on her Instagram post.

“I thought about it and I know that’s the way my dear friend would have wanted it. His kids were his life,” Garth added. “And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a f— about social media. “So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments. That’s really uncool. Sincerely, Jennie.”