Jennie-O’s 1-800-TURKEYS Hotline Is Back November 2nd!

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the Jennie-O Turkey Hotline will be active on November 2.

Jennie-O’s Turkey Hotline has been in existence for 13 years to help everyone make that Thanksgiving turkey just right for family and friends.

Oh, before I forget, the hotline number is 1-800-TURKEYS.

If you don’t have time to wait, Jennie-O’s website will also take your questions or you can text “TURKEY” to 73879.

Have you ever had to call for help to cook a turkey? How do you like your Thanksgiving turkey cooked?

