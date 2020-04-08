Jennifer Aniston weighs in on ex John Mayer’s Instagram Live show

Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo BevilaquaJennifer Aniston seems to be on friendly terms with ex-boyfriends Brad Pitt and John Mayer, a fact she proved once again during Mayer’s Instagram Live show, Current Mood.

At one point during his show on Sunday, Mayer discussed his connection to the legendary singer Bill Withers, who died at the age of 81 last week.

"For as long as I have been a fan of his or knew him personally, I never saw the man compromise on his principles. Ever," Mayer praised the “Lean on Me” singer. "Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful."

"Four percent of the things that I say are useful," he then joked about himself.

Shortly after the self-depreciating joke was made, the star of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show responded with three crying laughing emojis.

Thankfully, a sharp-eyed follower spotted the comment Aniston composed and immortalized it with a screen grab, which he immediately posted to his Twitter page.

Aniston and Mayer dated in 2008.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

