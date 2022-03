Jennifer Hudson has landed her own daytime talk show.

Her show will be titled, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

It will debut in the Fall and will air on Fox TV stations.

In a statement Jennifer said, people from around the world have been a part of my journey-twenty years ago- I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all.

What is your current favorite talk show? What is your all-time favorite talk show?

(deadline)