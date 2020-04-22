Jennifer Hudson, Luke Bryan And More To Perform During NFL Draft

The NFL Draft was supposed to be a spectacle in Las Vegas. Due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, the event will be brought into the homes of NFL personnel and potential draft picks.

That doesn’t mean the league is backing off of the entertainment value.

Over the course of the three-day draft, there will be musical performances from Jennifer Hudson, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, H.E.R., One Republic, and Leslie Odom, Jr.

The NFL Draft kicks off on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network Thursday night.

Will you watch the draft more this year since there are no other sports on?