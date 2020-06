A new trailer for the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect has been released. In the preview, Jennifer Hudson sings Franklin’s iconic song Respect throughout as we see glimpses of Aretha’s journey to greatness. Hudson is joined by Mary J. Blige, Forrest Whittaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, and Marc Maron in the movie. Respect is due out in December. Of all of the Aretha Franklin songs, which one are you looking forward to hearing Hudson sing?