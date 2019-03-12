2020 can’t get here soon enough with the news that Jennifer Hudson will portray Aretha Franklin in a movie next year.
The film is tentatively titled Respect.
The biopic will follow Frankin’s life journey from the daughter of a preacher to an international icon.
Hudson won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2007 for Dreamgirls.
Smart pick for Hudson to portray Aretha? Is there anyone else who could?
Jennifer Hudson to Portray Aretha Franklin in Biopic
