Jennifer Hudson to Portray Aretha Franklin in Biopic

2020 can’t get here soon enough with the news that Jennifer Hudson will portray Aretha Franklin in a movie next year.

The film is tentatively titled Respect.

The biopic will follow Frankin’s life journey from the daughter of a preacher to an international icon.

Hudson won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2007 for Dreamgirls.

Smart pick for Hudson to portray Aretha? Is there anyone else who could?