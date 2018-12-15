Jennifer Lawrence puts Weinstein boyfriend rumors down the drain

(Yahoo)-

A new lawsuit filed against Harvey Weinstein alleges that the disgraced Hollywood producer bragged about having an affair with Jennifer Lawrence — and the actress isn’t having it.

As Deadline reports, Lawrence issued a statement denying any intimate involvement with Weinstein.

“My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein,” her statement read. “I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

Claims that Weinstein intimated a sexual relationship with Lawrence surfaced in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court by a woman identified only as :Jane Doe. The legal complaint alleges that Weinstein repeatedly made sexual advances on Jane Doe and bragged that he could help her land film roles, saying that Lawrence had won her Oscar for 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook after she slept with him. The Weinstein Company, which has since parted ways with its co-founder, produced the film.

Weinstein has also slammed the lawsuit’s claims, saying that he was “embarrassed” for Lawrence.

“There is absolutely no truth to the malicious claims made in this lawsuit, and we are reviewing our options with an eye on filing for an immediate dismissal,” his legal team said in a statement. “Mr. Weinstein is embarrassed for Ms. Lawrence with whom he has only had a professional and respectful relationship, who has sadly been dragged into this ugly attempt at defamation. This filing further proves that anyone can say whatever they want in a lawsuit for maximum shock value, to defame and debase, without having to offer any facts or reality.”

Jane Doe, who joins dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, alleges in her lawsuit that he repeatedly groped her, masturbated in her presence and performed oral sex on her against her will. The actress, who was 22 when she met Weinstein in 2013, said he arranged meetings to discuss potential film roles, but made sexual advances instead.

This isn’t the first time Lawrence has publicly berated Weinstein. In February she and Meryl Streep issued statements distancing themselves from their former producer after his legal team used their names to suggest that he had their support.

“Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done, which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit,” Lawrence said at the time. “This is what predators do, and it must stop.

“For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time’s up.”