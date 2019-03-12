Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod Are Engaged!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged!

The couple posted a photo of Jennifer’s hand with a HUGE engagement ring. A-Rod captioned his photo with “she said yes.”

While we do not know the EXACT details about the ring, jewelers have weighed in estimating that the ring is anywhere from 10 to 20 carats and costs between $1 million and $5 million.

He proposed to her while they were on vacation in Bakers Bay Bahamas.

The couple has been dating for 2 years.

Jennifer Lopez has been engaged 5 times and married 3 times. She married Ojani Noa (1997), Cris Judd (2001) and Marc Anthony (2004).

Do you think A-Rod is THE one for Jennifer Lopez?