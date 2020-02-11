Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted on a double date with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The two couples apparently met while attending the JPMorgan Billionaire summit, where Harry and Meghan were both in attendance. The event, which included a speech from Harry, marked the first public appearance from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since leaving the royal family, but that was far from the topic of conversation between these A-list celebrities.

“Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner," a witness told Page Six. "J-Lo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex’s house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids.”

For the record, Meghan and Harry have 9-month-old son, Archie, together while Lopez has 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, in addition to Rodriguez's two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11. Even though their kids don't exactly match up in age, this could very well be the start of a beautiful friendship.

