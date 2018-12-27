Jennifer Lopez and Bebe Rexha Join ‘NBC’s New Year’s Eve’

You are not stuck with watching Ryan Seacrest bring in 2019. Dreamy-eyed Carson Daly has a show too.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve will be hosted by Daly, Chrissy Teigen, and Leslie Jones.

The show just added Jennifer Lopez and Bebe Rexha as performers.

Other musical acts on the bill include John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Andy Grammer, and the legendary Diana Ross.

What will you be doing New Year’s Eve? If you are staying at home, do you have a plan to stay up until midnight?