Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show

Courtesy NFL/PepsiIt’s official: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

ABC News has confirmed that the two singers will perform at the February 2 event, after the two singers shared the news on their socials Thursday.

First, J-Lo posted a cryptic photo of Shakira, writing, “This is happening. 02.02.20.” Shakira posted a similar photo of J-Lo, writing, “Get Ready.”

Then J-Lo posted the official halftime show ad featuring them both, writing, “Going to set the world on [fire]. @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi”

“Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” Jennifer says in a statement. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

Shakira adds, “I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday! This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”

Super Bowl LIV will take place on February 2, 2020 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

